Brokers Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.72 million for the quarter.
