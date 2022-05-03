Brokers Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.