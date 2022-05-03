Brokers Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

