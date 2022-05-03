Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

BRKL opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

