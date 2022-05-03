BRP Group (BRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

