BRT Apartments (BRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.