BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Lowered to C$24.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSRTF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

