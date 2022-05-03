BTRS (BTRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect BTRS to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. BTRS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BTRS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.49.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BTRS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 33.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BTRS by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

