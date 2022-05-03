Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Set at C$10.95 by Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.95 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Builders Capital Mortgage stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.20. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$11.04.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

