Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.