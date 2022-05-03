Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
