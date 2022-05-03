Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NYSE BLDR opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 57,143 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.