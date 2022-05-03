Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BLDR opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.
About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
