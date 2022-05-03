BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BZFD opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,995,000. Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

