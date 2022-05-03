Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.
CBT traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,391. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.
In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
