Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

CBT traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,391. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cabot by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.