Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.80.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

