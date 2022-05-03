Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of CADE opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

