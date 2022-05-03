Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director James D. Plummer Sells 20,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDNS opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

