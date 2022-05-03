CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

CAE stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

