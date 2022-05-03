CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.58) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.79) to €2.95 ($3.11) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0379 dividend. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About CaixaBank (Get Rating)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.