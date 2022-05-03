Calix (CALX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Calix (NYSE: CALX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – Calix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00.

4/27/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00.

4/27/2022 – Calix had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $69.00.

4/11/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Calix was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 3,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Calix by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Calix by 125.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 493,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

