Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

