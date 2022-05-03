Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.13.

NYSE CP opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

