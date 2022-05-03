Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

CANO stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cano Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

