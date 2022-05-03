Capital One Financial Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,073.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 116,450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

