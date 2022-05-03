Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.7 days.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPXWF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

