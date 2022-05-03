Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. 7,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

