Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPXWF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

