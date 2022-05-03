Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at ATB Capital to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.77.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.43. 72,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,943. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 111.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.28. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.