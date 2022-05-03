Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.79.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.76) to GBX 227 ($2.84) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.