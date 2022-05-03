Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of CDLX opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $138.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

