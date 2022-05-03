Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.32% from the company’s previous close.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.47. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.11.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,517. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

