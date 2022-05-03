Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.32% from the company’s previous close.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.47. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.11.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,517. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.