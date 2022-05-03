Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. Cardlytics has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $138.11.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517 in the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 414.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

