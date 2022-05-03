CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMAX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,920. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at $3,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 129,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CareMax by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

