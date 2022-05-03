Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$197.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.57.
CGJTF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.79.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
