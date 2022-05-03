Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. CIBC increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$226.27.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,168. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$144.14 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.