CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARG. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

