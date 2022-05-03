Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.16) to €19.70 ($20.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.30 on Monday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carrefour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.