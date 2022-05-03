Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

