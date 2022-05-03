Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.44.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

