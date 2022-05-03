Carter’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Shares of CRI opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $82.36 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

