Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

