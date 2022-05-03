Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $438.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

