Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAS. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265. Cascade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.