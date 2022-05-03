Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of CTLT traded up $11.53 on Tuesday, hitting $101.65. 48,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,119. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.85. Catalent has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,139,000 after buying an additional 79,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.