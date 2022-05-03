Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPRX stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $277,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

