CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBZ. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

CBIZ stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 4,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 900,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $20,750,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 331,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

