Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

