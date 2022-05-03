CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PRPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.