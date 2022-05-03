Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Ceapro has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

