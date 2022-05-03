CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

