Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

