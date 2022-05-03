Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 925,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celsius by 172.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 262.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.42 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

